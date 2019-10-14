Semyon Kislin, an associate of President TrumpDonald John TrumpWHCA calls on Trump to denounce video depicting him shooting media outlets Video of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Trump hits Fox News’s Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage MORE’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiRand Paul calls for probe of Democrats over Ukraine letter Sunday shows — Officials rush to Trump’s defense on Syria, sanctions Cruz: ‘Of course’ it’s not appropriate to ask China to investigate Bidens MORE, has reached a deal with the House Intelligence Committee to cooperate with its impeachment investigation and avoid being deposed behind closed doors, according to CNN.

The panel reportedly sent Kislin a letter earlier this month asking for information on Giuliani’s efforts to solicit potentially damaging information from Ukraine on former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump hits Fox News’s Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage Schiff: Whistleblower testimony might not be necessary Trump warns Democrats will lose House seats over impeachment MORE’s son Hunter’s work in the country.

Jeff Dannenberg, a lawyer for Kislin, reportedly told CNN that the Giuliani associate is “being cooperative” with the Intelligence Committee.

Dannenberg also said that his client has reached an agreement with the intelligence panel to avoid having to appear for a deposition.

“Following an understanding reached with counsel for the House Intelligence Committee, Mr. Kislin will not be appearing for an interview or deposition today,” Dannenberg said, according to CNN.

“Mr. Kislin is not refusing to cooperate with the Committee’s requests. I continue to communicate with the Committee’s counsel to satisfy the Committee that Mr. Kislin has no knowledge of any matters relevant to the pending impeachment inquiry,” he added.

The development comes shortly after two other Giuliani associates contacted by the House for documents and testimony, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, were arrested on campaign finance charges while attempting to leave the country.

Revelations that Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate the Biden’s helped spark an impeachment inquiry.