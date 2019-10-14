Rep. Bradley Byrne on Monday called on Congress to investigate Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine and China, rather than rely on a foreign government to carry out the probe.

“If the name on here was not Hunter Biden, if it were Donald Trump Jr., these investigation would have already started,” the Alabama Republican said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” while announcing he plans to file a resolution in the House of Representatives for an investigation.

“It will call on three committees in the House to investigate this, to do whatever it takes to get to the bottom of what happened,” said Byrne. “I want the facts.”

He acknowledged that he doesn’t know if the Democrat-controlled House will take up his resolution, but insisted it would be “hypocritical if they don’t.”

“American people deserve to know the facts,” said Byrne. “All I want to know the facts, if the facts show hunter Biden and his father didn’t do anything wrong, okay but we don’t know that because we haven’t had an investigation…we seem to investigate everything else that has to do with President (Donald) Trump. I want to investigate this with regard to Hunter Biden.”

Hunter Biden over the weekend stepped down down from the board of a Chinese-backed private equity company, while promising to stop all his foreign work if his father is elected as president. Byrne is challenging Democratic Sen. Doug Jones for the Alabama Senate seat in 2020.