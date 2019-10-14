On Thursday’s episode of “Louder with Crowder,” Steven discussed why the Nobel Peace Prize has lost its significance.

Steven asserted that the prize, once awarded to people like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mother Teresa, was at one time awarded to real problem solvers.

But the award took a turn in the 20th century when people like Yasser Arafat and Al Gore, became recipients. in 1994, the pioneer of the terrorist technique of high-jacking airplanes received the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Yasser Arafat was the Steve Jobs of terrorism,” Steven said.

Then, in 2007, Al Gore won the award for “lying about climate change.”

Recently, climate change activist Greta Thunberg was nominated for the award for starting a movement that allowed students to skip school and protest in the name of “fighting climate change.”

Steven explained that over the years, the Nobel Peace Prize was not as prestigious as when Mother Teresa received the award.

