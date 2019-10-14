A Texas high school football player got the most epic send off from his school ahead of 25 rounds of chemotherapy as he prepares to battle cancer for a second time.

Judson High School student, Bryce Wisdom, will undergo another grueling spell of chemo and radiation after he just finished 19 weeks of chemo following his first diagnosis of Wilm’s Tumor, a rare form of kidney cancer, according to People magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Announces He Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer)

“He [Bryce] went through 19 weeks of treatment and chemotherapy and he even rang the bell on August 23rd on his last day of chemo,” recalled Wisdom’s mother, Diana Wisdom, in a description on the GoFundMe page. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Begins New Season Of ‘Jeopardy!’ After Completing Cancer Treatment)

WATCH:

Absolutely incredible The love and support from #Judson community in full force for @BryceWisdom20 last day of school. He starts 25 weeks of chemo and radiation and has been such an inspiration to everyone around him @JudsonFootball @JudsonISD @dianawisdom pic.twitter.com/HAB6eJuJOE — Jill Jelnick (@JillJelnick) October 11, 2019

“Sadly on Sept 12th Bryce was told that another tumor was in his body and now the fight must begin again,” the message on the donation page added.

In a video posted on social media over the weekend by sports anchor/reporter, Jill Jelnick, we get to see the amazing way Wisdom’s school showed their love and support for the football player as he left school Friday.

“The love and support from #Judson community in full force for @BryceWisdom20 last day of school,” Jelnick tweeted. “He starts 25 weeks of chemo and radiation and has been such an inspiration to everyone around him.”

Not only do we see and hear hundreds of students and faculty clapping and cheering for the high school student as he leaves school he is also showered with blue and orange balloons as he walks the halls.

At one point, we also see Wisdom carrying an orange flag that read “Bryce Strong” through the school’s halls as the school’s marching band performs ahead of him.

Good luck, Bryce!