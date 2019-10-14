Hillary Clinton weighed in on the controversy between the British press and the Royal family.

Hillary and her daughter, Chelsea, discussed the treatment of Meghan Markle by the British Press in an interview published Sunday by The Sunday Times Of London.

Hillary Clinton Blames Racism for the Backlash Against Meghan Markle https://t.co/JUDfznKlOx — Harper’s Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) October 14, 2019

“I do want to say that the way she’s been treated is inexplicable,” the former Secretary of State said of the coverage of Markle.

Hillary pointed out that race is “certainly part of it.”

“If the explanation is that she’s biracial, then shame on everybody,” Clinton added.

Chelsea claimed Markle is the focal point of press attacks because she “has a voice.” (RELATED: Prince Harry Sues British Tabloids For Allegedly Hacking His Phone, Stealing Voicemails)

“She proudly had a career first and has a voice that she thankfully continues to use,” Chelsea said when asked about the Royal family’s decision to sue multiple tabloids.

“Anyone who has the temerity to break the mold of what has previously been established and expected often, unfortunately, receives criticism and bile that I don’t understand,” she added.

This statement from Prince Harry about what he describes as the bullying of Meghan by the tabloid press is incredible pic.twitter.com/JEUVaJLNsO — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) October 2, 2019

Prince Harry announced the decision to sue multiple news outlets at the beginning of October. Along with his announcement, he shared a letter condemning the behavior of the media.

“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” he wrote in the statement.

“There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been,” he continued. “Because in today’s digital age, press fabrications are repurposed as truth across the globe. One day’s coverage is no longer tomorrow’s chip-paper.”