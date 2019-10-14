The man who admitted to shooting Daniela Calderon six times in Dallas last month is an illegal immigrant who had previously been deported in 2010. After his arrest for the shooting, a judge let him out on $25,000 bail with no electronic monitoring device, and now authorities don’t know where he is, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Domingo Ramirez-Cayente is a 29-year-old Mexican citizen. Authorities charged him with aggravated assault on Sept. 24 for shooting Calderon, who identifies as a transgender woman, six times in the abdomen, hip, and chest.

Judge Hal Turley set Ramirez-Cayente’s bond at $25,000 with restrictions prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, possessing a weapon, or contacting Calderon. A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said they wanted to amend the bond conditions to include an ankle monitor, but by the time they found out about the bond amount, it was too late.

Turley is reportedly known for holding bail hearings in “roughly 15 seconds, asking defendants if they are U.S. citizens and then setting nominal bail” without delving into the details of defendants’ situations.

An employee for AA Best Bail Bonds, which paid Ramirez-Cayente’s bail, said the company was unaware that Ramirez-Cayente was an illegal immigrant when it posted bond, saying, “It’s really hard to tell they’re not legal.”

Calderon, who is from Honduras, is also an illegal immigrant. She reportedly hopes to secure U nonimmigrant status, which “is set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental of physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity.”

Calderon told police that Ramirez-Cayente yelled homophobic and transphobic slurs at her when he attacked. According to the Morning News, she has been in the U.S. for 10 years working as a prostitute in Florida and Texas. She encountered Ramirez-Cayente when he solicited sex from her on the night of Sept. 20.

“He shot me because he hates gay people,” Calderon told DMN. “I never had contact with him. I never touched him, nothing. Then, why would he shoot me without knowing me? This is a person who is bad in the head and those people should not be on the outside.”