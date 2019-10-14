Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden on Sunday rebuked President Donald Trump in revealing a new ethics plan that aims to reduce corruption in politics.

Biden, the former vice president, in his plan said Trump had “abused the presidency to enrich himself — spending countless tax dollars at his own properties.”

“We must elect leaders with integrity, for whom the public interest is paramount. But that’s not enough. We also must strengthen our laws to ensure that no future president can ever again use the office for personal gain,” the plan reads.

The move comes as Biden faces his own ethical questions on his son’s involvement abroad.

Biden’s son, Hunter, announced that he will resign at the end of October from his board role in the management company of a private equity fund backed by Chinese state-owned entities.

Hunter Biden has been criticized by Trump for holding the position, along with ties to a Ukrainian energy company.

Trump asked Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden’s position, a move that led to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of an impeachment inquiry into the president’s conduct.

Biden’s plan calls for introducing a constitutional amendment to eliminate private spending on federal elections and implementing policies that block White House staff from getting involved in investigations by the Justice Department.