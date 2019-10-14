Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife claimed the actor once threatened to kill her in the legal battle for custody of their child.

Sonni Pacheco detailed a time Renner reportedly began talking about how he “could not deal with [Sonni] anymore, and he just wanted her gone” while he was high on cocaine and drunk, according to court documents obtained by TMZ and published Monday.

The court filing also detailed an incident where Renner allegedly put a gun in his mouth and threatened to kill himself. He reportedly shot the gun into the ceiling instead where the former couple’s 6-year-old daughter was sleeping.

Jeremy Renner was coked up and drunk when he began rhapsodizing about killing his ex-wife Sonni, and the night ended with the actor shoving a gun in his mouth and threatening to kill himself … so claims Sonni in new legal docs. https://t.co/o4N6kWTWsi — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) October 14, 2019

Pacheco accused Renner of having issues with substance abuse. She claimed the “The Avengers” star once left cocaine out on a bathroom counter in reach of their daughter. (RELATED: Disney Demands Companies Stop Selling Avengers And Princess-Themed Bulletproof Backpacks)

The report alleged that the nanny once overheard Renner say he wanted to kill Pacheco and then himself.

“It was better that Ava had no parents than to have [Sonni] as a mother,” he reportedly said.

Renner submitted his own filings to the court denying the claims of Pacheco. He denied the substance abuse and claimed he took random drugs tests to prove he was clean.

A representative for Renner called Pacheco’s version of events “one-sided.”