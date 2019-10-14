The Cleveland Browns apparently have no interest at all in trading Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland has gotten off to a horrific start this season, and that had some wondering if the team would try to make some serious roster changes. Well, that idea is apparently dead on arrival.

Browns general manager John Dorsey told ESPN in a piece published Sunday that it was "fake news" that the team was shopping around its star receiver.

If the Browns actually did trade OBJ, it’d just be the latest sign that the team is surrounded and consumed by absolute chaos.

They traded for the electric receiver in the offseason with the Giants. If they dumped him a few weeks into the season, it’d be a sign that the people running the show have no idea in hell what they’re doing.

Having said that, something needs to change because the Browns are hot trash. They’re a dumpster fire masquerading as a professional football team.

Do I know what the answer to the problem is? Not a clue, and from the looks of it, the people getting paid to make decisions in Cleveland don’t have much of an idea either.

However, I’m not sure the Browns will get better by trading one of their best players. OBJ is an elite receiver and one of the best athletes in the NFL.

Generally speaking, you want guys like that on your team. It’ll be interesting to see what happens, but I doubt we see the NFL star get traded anytime soon.