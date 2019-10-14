Kate Middleton definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous blue dress during her arrival in Pakistan.

The Duchess of Cambridge was quite the vision in the long-sleeve, ombre blue number that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William during an arrival ceremony in Islamabad. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the jaw-dropping the look with loose hair, matching blue earrings and taupe-colored high heels. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

“The Duke and Duchess’s first official visit to the country will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, but will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today — a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read about the visit.

The duchess’ fashion sense is always on point. Most recently, she turned heads when she stepped out wearing a beautiful burgundy top and green pants combo during an outing in London.

