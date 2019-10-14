(FOX NEWS) — Ye must be born again! Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West shared their Christian faith in a big way over the weekend.

Kardashian started off by posting on social media Friday about her recent visit to the family’s homeland, Armenia, where she and the kids were baptized at one of the oldest churches in the world.

“So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church,” she wrote to her 149 million followers. “This church was built in 303 AD.”

