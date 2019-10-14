Mayors from 50 cities and officials from around the world all jetted to Denmark last week to figure out ways to address the “global climate emergency.”

Seriously.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has warned that airplanes and farting cows will cause the end of the world within a decade, was among the U.S. officials who joined the party, traveling by plane from Washington, D.C.

The Democratic socialist congresswoman also celebrated her birthday in Denmark on Sunday after attending the C40 World Mayors Summit, where she praised “social democracy.”

“Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes!🎈 Spending the day in Denmark after C40, enjoying this social democracy that treats healthcare & education as rights, zero-carbon as priority, & infrastructure as a key public good. Here’s to another year of fighting for our future.💜” the New York politician wrote on Twitter.

Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes!🎈 Spending the day in Denmark after C40, enjoying this social democracy that treats healthcare & education as rights, zero-carbon as priority, & infrastructure as a key public good. Here’s to another year of fighting for our future.💜 pic.twitter.com/t2jfzNZPTe — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 13, 2019

“I am inspired by this coalition and the commitments made for a global Green New Deal,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “If we work to join forces globally, we will be able to defeat our greatest threat and realize our greatest opportunity.”

“Federal govs are failing to act on the climate crisis,” she wrote later on Twitter. “We can’t wait for others to lead.”

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore also flew in for the summit, telling the group, “Because of what’s happened to our national governments, mayors are on the [climate change] front line now.”

“A lot of this is up to you; we need you, we need your help, the world needs your help, the next generation needs your help and the young people are saying in ever louder, more passionate terms that they depend on us to do the right thing,” Gore said.

Gore cautioned that mayors, “do not have the luxury of just going away and reading reports about what is going on. You run into your constituents every single day.”

Mayors from 14 of the world’s largest cities vowed to reduce the amount of meat served in schools, hospitals, and other public buildings. They want to reduce the amount of meat people eat to less than 300 grams a week, about the size of two steaks. Dubbed the “Planetary Health Diet,” it is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. So far, such cities as Barcelona, London, Los Angeles, Paris, Tokyo and Toronto have signed on to the C40 Good Food Cities Declaration signed on Thursday.

Ocasio-Cortez said during her speech at the C40 World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen that her dreams of motherhood “taste bittersweet” because of climate change.

“The climate crisis is already here,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed. “On this note I speak to you not as an elected official or public figure, but I speak to you as a human being — a woman whose dreams of motherhood now taste bittersweet because of what I know about our children’s future, and that our actions are responsible for bringing their most dire possibilities into focus. I speak to you as a daughter and descendant of colonized peoples who have already begun to suffer.”

“It is not a coincidence that these disasters get relatively little media coverage, and that even less of the coverage dares to mention climate change,” she said.