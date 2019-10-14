Fundraiser created to help find him.

A Missouri mother posted stunning before-and-after photos of her son on Facebook, saying that he is struggling with methamphetamine and heroin addiction.

Jennifer Salfen-Tracy of Wentzville, Missouri, wrote a post last week attempting to reach out to her son, Cody.

Salfen-Tracy later posted a fundraiser to help look for her son in Las Vegas. “They are dedicated to helping me right now but many help others in the same situation also. Who knows where this journey will lead and how many lives we can save and reach along the way. God has A plan bigger than me I believe. Thank you and much love to everyone! You are helping save lives,” she wrote of the fundraiser.

Salfen-Tracy said she first penned the now-viral post as an update to her friends and family before it was shared tens of thousands of times.

“For my family and friends who know me know that my oldest son Cody Bishop is suffering from his addiction,” wrote Salfen-Tracy. “I am hesitant on sharing but many people ask how things are going so I feel I should share. I have learned along this path that so many people and families deal with the same heartache but just do not talk about it.”

According to reports, Bishop was a graduate from the University of Missouri before moving to Las Vegas, where he apparently got addicted to drugs.

“Cody is still homeless in Las Vegas and I have not heard from him in weeks now,” explained Salfen-Tracy. “Hearing how bad he is doing is hard but not hearing at all is worse.”

Since he hasn’t contacted her, the mom is hoping for a safe return.

Fentanyl contained in or substituted for heroin adds danger to drug users across the state. Pennsylvania parents were discovered dead after their 7-year-old daughter told school officials she was unable to wake them. Police suspect they died of a suspected drug overdose on Oct. 3. (FotoMaximum/iStock)

The two photos of Bishop were apparently taken seven months apart. One shows him smiling, athletic, and in good health, while the other shows him emaciated with bruises on his arms and legs.

“This is how fast someone is affected. . . . Let’s get a hold of this issue, America, and help each other,” warned Salfen-Tracy. “And Cody (if) you see this, please call us. . . . We love you!”

KSDK reported that Bishop graduated from Wentzville Holt High School in 2011 and was a student-athlete.

“It is hard to understand how someone who has families and children who love and need them live the life they do. I have turned it over to God and pray that he decides he is tired of living like this and wants to come home to get help. Through social media I have came along so many great people that have crossed his path over time through his past rehab,” she said.

She added: “They have a great support team with each other that is amazing and I appreciate those who have reached out trying to help. I just want to say thank you to those who have talked to him and thank you for all the prayers.”