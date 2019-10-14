The national news networks are ignoring a key detail about the “whistleblower” who escalated an apparently personal political bias against President Trump into a formal secret complaint and investigation by Congress.

That’s the word from the Media Research Center, which documented on Monday the decision to ignore the evidence at its Newsbusters page.

The detail is that the whistleblower, known to be a CIA operative who worked on Ukraine issues during the Obama administration, had a “professional tie” to Joe Biden, one of the Democrats challenging for the party nomination for president in 2020.

That would likely give that whistleblower, who already has been identified as having a bias against Trump, a reason to make allegations.

The MRC report that three and a half days after the story appeared, ABC, CBS and NBC still “yawned” at the fact.

“Examiner writers Rob Crilly, Steven Nelson, and David Drucker on Thursday night explained: ‘The 2020 Democratic candidate with whom the CIA whistleblower had a ‘professional’ tie is Joe Biden, according to intelligence officers and former White House officials.’

“Lawyers for the whistleblower said he had worked only ‘in the executive branch.’ The Washington Examiner has established that he is a career CIA analyst who was detailed to the National Security Council at the White House and has since left. On Sept. 26, the New York Times reported that he was a CIA officer. On Oct. 4, the newspaper added that he ‘was detailed to the National Security Council at one point.’

The “tie” had been revealed earlier by Michael Atkinson, who is the inspector general for America’s intelligence community.

He’s the one who earlier identified the whistleblower’s “indicia of an arguable political bias … in favor of a rival political candidate.”

The analysis reported that it also was the Examiner that identified that two aides to Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., an ardent Trump opponent who claimed for years to have solid evidence of the 2016 Trump campaign collusion with Russia, which turned out not to exist, “worked with the whistleblower.”

The MRC pointed out the networks certainly could have exposed the evidence: “On Monday, CBS This Morning devoted 4 minutes and 13 seconds to Rachel Ray’s latest cookbook. NBC’s Today offered 5 minutes and 27 seconds to how to make dinner in under 30 minutes. Good Morning America allowed 1 minute and 25 seconds to the online video game Fortnite temporarily shutting down,” the report said.

The MRC reported when the tidbit was “breaking news” how the networks reacted.

“On the Friday morning and evening flagship broadcast network newscasts, this update was ignored. While it was a ‘professional’ relationship versus a political one, the news should be still be worth covering considering the exhaustive coverage dedicated to a now-infamous July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,” the research organization said.

“All six newscasts mentioned the Biden name in context of the former Vice President and/or his sleazy son Hunter, but they were during reports about the arrest of two Rudy Giuliani associates, congressional testimony from a former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, a Thursday night Trump rally, and the request from the whistleblower’s legal team that he answer questions in writing.”

Lawyers for the whistleblower have claimed their client “was not motivated by political consideration.”

The Media Research Center, through its Newsbusters website, earlier posted a montage of media personalities already declaring the president guilty.

For example, MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan elicited from former Massachusetts Republican Gov. Bill Weld the claim that the president is guilty of treason and “the penalty for treason under the U.S. Code is death.”

Jordan asked him to elaborate.

“What’s the legal framework here?” she asked him. “Have you looked into this? … How do you see this proceeding?”

NBC’s Chuck Todd intoned a “national nightmare is upon us.”

The MRC report characterized the statements as “insane reactions.”

“The basic rules of our democracy are under attack from the president,” Todd said. ” … This moment should arguably be a national emergency. The Founding Fathers would have considered it a national emergency if the president publicly lobbied multiple foreign governments to interfere in the next election and yet there has been virtually no condemnation from the president’s party at all for this remark which was remarkable considering the precedent it would set and the lasting damage it would do to our democracy.”

Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather took it to the Watergate level and beyond.

“There is this big difference. … What’s different between what Richard Nixon did and what Donald Trump has already admitted to is this: It involves a foreign power. … I do think that in this case the president has out-Nixoned Nixon,” he said.

Baltimore Sun media critic David Zurawick set himself up as the savior of the nation.

“We are the last best hope between Trump and an imperial presidency.”