(Washington Examiner) Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, announced he’d be stepping down from the board of his Chinese-backed firm and vowed he wouldn’t engage in any business overseas if his father wins the presidency in 2020, even as he denied any wrongdoing.

Hunter Biden said that by the end of October he’d be resigning from his position on the board of BHR (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Company, a private equity firm established in 2013 with backing from Chinese state-owned financial companies with the goal of investing Chinese money and whose largest shareholder is the state-controlled Bank of China. The announcement on Sunday came through his lawyer, George Mesires, as first reported by Bloomberg.

Biden’s position with the Chinese-backed company has come under scrutiny in recent months as Joe Biden pursues the 2020 Democratic nomination. President Trump, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and others have pointed to Hunter Biden’s position with the company — and to a trip he took to China with his father while he was still vice president — as a sign of corruption and nepotism. In December 2013, Hunter Biden flew with Joe Biden on Air Force Two to Beijing, China, where Joe Biden shook hands with Jonathan Li, a Chinese banker and Hunter Biden’s business associate.

