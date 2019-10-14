Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., has raised more than $7 million for his re-election campaign after bringing in over $2.5 million in the third quarter, the Washington Examiner reports.

Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee and a high-profile defender of President Donald Trump, shared some of its fundraising data for the third quarter with the Examiner ahead of filing them with the Federal Election Commission.

The congressman won re-election by just 5.4 percentage points last year despite sending almost all of the $12.7 million he had raised. He revamped his fundraising operation in the spring of 2018, not long after his committee finished investigating the Trump campaign over possible collusion with Russia. He went on to raise about $5 million in the midterm election year’s second quarter.

Nunes’ fundraising ability has led to him headlining fundraising events for other Republican candidates, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, also of California, praised Nunes as having worked harder than any other member of the GOP to help.

“Devin has always been that individual that makes sure the conservative cause moves forward,” McCarthy told the Examiner.