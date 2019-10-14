The Obama-backed documentary, “American Factory,” has been nominated for the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The American Factory,” the first project to come from the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground, follows workers laid off from their jobs at a General Motors plant in Moraine, Ohio, some of whom were hired six years later by Chinese company Fuyao Glass America to make automotive glass in the same plant. It aired on Netflix in August.

“A good story gives you the chance to better understand someone else’s life. It can help you find common ground. And it’s why Michelle and I were drawn to Higher Ground’s first film,” Obama said in a Twitter posting about the film.

“The American Factory” received nominations in four categories for the awards show, including best documentary, best director, best political documentary and best editing.