Well, it would be our next film review if anyone had the nerve to produce the gritty, realistic story of … a puppet who lives in a garbage can. Which, when you think about it, is about as necessary as telling a gritty, realistic story of a comic-book super-villain who dresses up like a card in a deck. It’s a couple of days old, but this SNL skit is more than funny enough for a palate-cleanser tonight:

[embedded content]

If you haven’t yet seen Joker, trust me in saying that this skit is a pitch-perfect parody of the new Todd Phillips film. SNL spared few resources to get this right, including the use of David Harbour to emphasize the potential malevolence of [checks notes again] a puppet that lives in a garbage can.

Unfortunately, the powers that be will never let the true Grouch story be made. Meanwhile, we’ll just have to comfort ourselves knowing that somewhere out there, someone’s working on a gritty, realistic origin story of John Jugworth Jones III.

