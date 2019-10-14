Wisconsin Badgers football coach Paul Chryst has been voted the most underrated man at his position in the sport.

Chryst was voted the most underrated coach in the entire nation, and it’s hard to disagree with results, according to a poll run by Stadium and Campus Insider. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The best part about this poll is that it came out before Wisconsin hammered Michigan State 38-0. There’s really no other coach in America that does more with less like Chryst does.

Wisconsin wins a ton of games, we compete on the national stage, we compete for B1G titles, and we do it without the same level of recruits that Ohio State, Clemson, and Alabama get.

Then, we take those recruits who get overlooked, we line up against the likes of Michigan and the Spartans, and we proceed to smash the hell out of them.

[embedded content]

There’s not another coach in America that could win on the same level that Chryst does, with the talent he has. There’s just not.

Remember when we had Alex Hornibrook as our starting quarterback and went 12-0 during the regular season?

I do. Anybody who says there’s another coach in American who could have taken that team to an undefeated season is a liar.

You think the hype around Wisconsin is loud right now? Just wait until the Ohio State game shows up. If the Badgers win that one, the hype machine is going to be on a level we might have never seen before.

Chryst is a major reason why. He’s not a big talker. He just wins, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. He perfectly represents what Wisconsin football is all about.

Now, let’s get to work on Illinois and then OSU.