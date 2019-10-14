(FOX NEWS) — A Kentucky high school is shutting down a tradition allowing students to submit anonymous prayer requests so someone can pray for them.

Americans United for Separation of Church and State (AUSCS), a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit, sent a complaint letter Sept. 17 to Pike Central High School about the “prayer locker,” WYMT reported.

While the prayer locker has student support, the group says it’s a “clear violation of the separation of church and state,” alleging it was put up by school officials – but it was done by a student.

Read the full story ›