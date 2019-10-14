The White House Correspondents’ Association says it’s “horrified” about a violent parody video reportedly shown at a pro-Trump event at his Doral golf resort in Miami over the weekend that depicts the president killing journalists and other political figures.

“All Americans should condemn this depiction of violence directed toward journalists and the President’s political opponents,” the association said in a statement issued in the name of its president Jonathan Karl Sunday night, reports Politico. “We have previously told the President his rhetoric could incite violence. Now we call on him and everybody associated with this conference to denounce this video and affirm that violence has no place in our society.”

The statement comes after the New York Times reported Sunday that supporters of President Donald Trump, attending a conference at the Florida facility, saw a video that doctored from a scene from the 2014 movie, “Kingsman: The Secret Service.”

The scene had shown a massacre inside a church, where a tycoon played by Samuel L. Jackson kills several people. In the doctored version, Jackson’s head is replaced by a picture of Trump’s face, and he is shown opening fire on the “Church of Fake News,” with the faces of the people being killed being replaced by those of his critics or the logos of media companies.

In addition to several journalists, other targets shown being killed include late Sen. John McCain, Reps Adam Schiff and Maxine Waters, Sen. Mitt Romney, and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

American Priority, which organized the event, said the video was made by an outside organization, and event organizer Alex Phillips denounced it.

The clip was included in a series of internet memes, which included the logo for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Both Donald Trump Jr. and former press secretary Sarah Sanders were at the event, and both claimed they were not aware that the video had been shown.

A Trump campaign spokesman said he did not know anything about the video, and that it was not produced by the campaign.

The White House said Monday Trump has yet to watch the video, but says he “strongly condemns it.