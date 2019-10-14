(RALEIGH NEWS-OBSERVER) — Three women who ran a “fighting ring” at a North Carolina assisted living facility encouraged residents to get into a physical altercation, officials say.

They were workers at the Danby House in Winston-Salem in June when they didn’t intervene in a fight between two residents with dementia, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Staff members took video of the fight, which led to “one resident being strangled with her face turning red,” and shared it on social media, the state report says.

