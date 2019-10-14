Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has topped the latest Quinnipiac University poll of Democratic presidential candidates, just ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Warren leads with just under a third of the vote, with Biden close behind. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., follows as the only other candidate to register in the double digits, with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., making the top five.

Warren: 30%.

Biden: 27%.

Sanders: 11%.

Buttigieg: 8%.

Harris: 4%.

Sanders suffered a noticeable drop following his hospitalization after having a heart attack, dropping from 16% just a week before.

Although Biden retains the lead when voters are asked which candidate has the best chance of beating President Donald Trump in 2020, Warren’s electability rating has dramatically increased, 28% compared to Biden’s 32 % and Warren’s 22% in August. Both Warren and Biden’s favorability ratings are mixed, 41% favorable for Biden with 43% unfavorable, and 36% favorable for Warren with 39% unfavorable.

“For Sen. Warren, the third straight time essentially tied at the top is the charm,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement. “Her candidacy clearly has staying power going into the debate.”

CNN and The New York Times will host the next Democratic presidential debate Tuesday evening.

Quinnipiac polled 1,195 registered voters from Oct. 11-13, with a margin of error of plus or minis 3.5 percentage points.