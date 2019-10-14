Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, backed down Monday after threatening to boycott Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate, saying she will now attend.

“I will be attending the debate,” the lawmaker tweeted.

Gabbard last week threatened to skip the debate to “bring attention to DNC/Corporate media’s effort to rig” the 2020 primary.

In a two-minute video posted to her website, Gabbard pointed to what she called “arbitrary” and non-transparent requirements to qualify for the debates and argued Democratic Party leaders “are trying to hijack the entire election process.”

“In order to bring attention to this serious threat to our democracy, and ensure your voice is heard, I am giving serious consideration to boycotting the next debate on Oct. 15,” she added.

The DNC in September announced a new set of higher polling and donor thresholds candidates had to reach ahead of the October debate. Twelve candidates are set to take the stage for the fourth debate Tuesday night. It will take place at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.