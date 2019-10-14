Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Monday was kicked out of a closed hearing of a former National Security Council expert on Russia who being questioned in the House impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

Gaetz, 37, at five-term congressman and member of the House Judiciary Committee, tried to attend the testimony of Fiona Hill, a former deputy assistant to the president.

However, Gaetz was told that he had to leave because he was not a member of the House Intelligence Committee, which held the hearing.

The House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees are among three of the six panels conducting the impeachment inquiry into the president.

Gaetz, long a Trump supporter, told reporters outside the hearing: “I appeared, just to participate — just to observe — as a member of Congress, as a member of the Judiciary Committee.

“Traditionally, the Judiciary Committee has jurisdiction over impeachment,” he added before slamming Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.