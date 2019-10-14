Fox News anchors Chris Wallace and Martha MacCallum apparently criticized and mocked President Donald Trump during a private meeting with advertisers in New York City last month, according to a weekend news report.

The New York Times disclosed Sunday that the anchors, along with prime-time anchor Bret Baier, met with a panel of advertisers in a meeting organized by Fox News officials.

The report discussed Trump’s increasingly strained relationship with Fox over its White House coverage.

“Contrary to the opinion of some people, he’s not our boss,” the Times quoted MacCallum as telling the panel.

She apparently was “marveling at Mr. Trump’s criticism of Fox News for airing interviews with Democratic presidential candidates,” according to the report.

“It is kind of shocking to hear that he really — that’s the way he thinks about how we should cover the election,” MacCallum said.

The Times cited Wallace, the son of legendary “60 Minutes” co-host Mike Wallace, who died in 2012, as telling the advertisers: “He often likes to say about me, ‘You know, I was covered by Mike Wallace, I liked him much more.’

“To which my reaction is always: One of us has a daddy problem, and it’s not me,” he said.

The report also noted how “many” Fox News “opinion hosts have continued to show loyalty” to Trump — including Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Jeanine Pirro.

Trump and Fox clashed yet again last week after the cable network released a survey showing that 51 percent of Americans want Trump impeached and removed from office.

The president tweeted in response that Fox pollsters “suck” and that the network was “much different than it used to be in the good old days.”

Trump’s 2020 campaign said the poll belonged in the “garbage” and the New York Post reported Sunday that researchers oversampled Democrats in the Fox New poll.