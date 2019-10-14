Kim Strassel’s new book, Resistance (At All Costs): How Trump Haters Are Breaking America, officially goes on sale tomorrow. Rarely has a book been so timely; I recommend that you buy it.

I wrote a week ago about the terrific job that Kim did as a speaker at Center of the American Experiment’s Fall Briefing. After that post appeared, two organizations in other states contacted us to ask how they could book her for a speech. With good reason: Strassel has been on top of the Left’s attempt to unseat President Trump, by hook or by crook, with the connivance of the press and the deep state, from the beginning. Her columns in the Wall Street Journal have been a running commentary on, and singularly acute analysis of, the greatest scandal of our age.

To get a sense of what Resistance is about, see this excerpt in the New York Post. A brief quote:

All reporters sometimes bend a rule, or go out on a limb or get something wrong. But the important thing is that they usually do this in aid of getting truth to the public. What has defined the media breakdown that started in 2016 was the press’ abandonment of standards in aid of peddling a narrative — rather than reality. This abandonment has had terrible consequences for the industry and for the country. A Monmouth University poll in early 2018 found that a whopping 77 percent of Americans believe traditional TV and newspaper outlets report “fake news.” And 42 percent of respondents said they believed outlets did this specifically to promote a political agenda. These kinds of numbers are alarming for civil society.

I recommend Resistance. It will help you to make sense of much of what we have witnessed over the last three years.