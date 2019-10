(CNBC) — Stocks closed slightly lower on Monday as new worries around a U.S.-China trade agreement emerged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 29.23 points, or 0.1% to close at 26,787.36. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1% to 2,966.15. The Nasdaq Composite also slipped 0.1% to 8,048.65.

Monday’s moves came after a surge for stocks in the previous session. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both gained more than 1%. The Dow, meanwhile, rallied more than 300 points, or 1.2%.

