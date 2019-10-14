A Fort Worth, Texas, police officer was charged with murder Monday after shooting a woman in her own home, according to jail records, NBC News reported.

Officer Aaron Dean, who is white, allegedly shot and killed 28-year old Atatiana Jefferson, who is black, at 2:30 a.m. Saturday while she was looking after her eight-year-old nephew. He was arrested just hours later, according to NBC.

Footage released Monday by the police department shows bodycam footage of Dean shooting into Jefferson’s home.

Dean fired one shot into Jefferson’s home through a window after “perceiving a threat” while responding to a call from a worried neighbor saying her door was open, according to a Saturday statement from the Fort Worth Police Department.

Interim Fort Worth Police Chief Edwin Kraus said during a Monday press conference that he “certainly” couldn’t “make sense” of Dean’s actions, adding that police are only allowed to shoot into a home if they are shot at from the inside.

Dean, who had been working for the department since April 2018, resigned Monday morning. The case has also been submitted to the FBI, Kraus told reporters.

“Had the officer not resigned, I would have fired him for violations of several policies,” Kraus said. (RELATED: Three Suspects Named In Relation To Murder Of Key Witness In Ex-Dallas Officer Amber Guyger’s Murder Trial)

The shooting comes just about two weeks after ex-Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, a white 31-year-old, shot and killed her neighbor Botham Shem Jean, who was black, in his Texas apartment while she was off duty in September 2018. She said she mistook him for an intruder in her apartment.

Guyger was charged with murder on Oct. 1 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

