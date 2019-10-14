President TrumpDonald John TrumpWHCA calls on Trump to denounce video depicting him shooting media outlets Video of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Trump hits Fox News’s Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage MORE on Monday blasted The New York Times for using in one of its stories last week’s Fox News poll that said a majority of respondents wanted his impeachment.

“The Fox Impeachment poll has turned out to be incorrect,” he tweeted Monday. “This was announced on Friday. Despite this, the Corrupt New York Times used this poll in one of its stories, no mention of the correction which they knew about full well!”

The president appeared to be referring a New York Post analysis that said the poll underrepresented Republican and independent voters. The Post said if the poll was weighted correctly, it would have found 44.9 percent of respondents in support of impeachment and 44.4 percent against.

There has been no correction released from Fox News.

The president has lashed out against Fox News polling after the poll results were released last week, saying 51 percent of people supported his impeachment and removal from office.

Opponents to the poll have cited the number of Democratic respondents in the poll as the reason for the impeachment numbers. Forty-eight percent of participants were Democrat, 40 percent were Republican and 12 percent identified as independent or other.