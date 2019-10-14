President Donald Trump on Sunday evening once again took aim at Fox News Channel anchor Chris Wallace over his coverage of the president’s telephone call with the leader of Ukraine.

“Somebody please explain to Chris Wallace of Fox, who will never be his father (and my friend), Mike Wallace, that the Phone Conversation I had with the President of Ukraine was a congenial & good one,” the president wrote on Twitter. “It was only Schiff’s made up version of that conversation that was bad!”

The mischaracterization of President Trump’s July 25th call with Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky by a partisan CIA officer sparked House Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry. In a so-called “whistleblower” complaint, the officer alleged the president pressured Zelensky to look into allegations of corruption against former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden — a charge both world leaders deny. In recent days, several reports have raised red flags regarding the officer’s credibility. According to the Washington Examiner, the officer is not only a registered Democrat but also previously worked with Biden in the White House during the Obama administration.

Nonetheless, Wallace has claimed that the House Democrats’ impeachment probe is worth pursuing.

“It may not bear fruit, but there is some meat on the bones here, both in terms of what the president said to the Ukrainian president and the actions that he had taken to stop aid before he made that call. So, there’s going to be something here for Congress to investigate, whether it ends up rising to the levels of articles of impeachment, we don’t know,” the anchor said during a recent broadcast.