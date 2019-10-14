President Donald Trump said he would rather focus efforts on the U.S. southern border than the northern Syria border in a Monday tweet.

The president announced Monday he plans to impose sanctions on Turkey in response to its “destabilizing actions in northern Syria” after the U.S. removed its remaining 50 soldiers from the region.

“After defeating 100% of the [Islamic State] Caliphate, I largely moved our troops out of Syria. Let Syria and Assad protect the Kurds and fight Turkey for their own land,” the president said.

“I said to my Generals, why should we be fighting for Syria and Assad to protect the land of our enemy? Anyone who wants to assist Syria in protecting the Kurds is good with me, whether it is Russia, China, or Napoleon Bonaparte. I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away!” he added.

“Some people want the United States to protect the 7,000-mile-away Border of Syria, presided over by Bashar al-Assad, our enemy. At the same time, Syria and whoever they chose to help, wants naturally to protect the Kurds,” Trump tweeted.

“I would much rather focus on our Southern Border which abuts and is part of the United States of America. And by the way, numbers are way down and the WALL is being built!” he concluded.

Sanctions imposed on Turkey will include a 50% tariff on steel and the termination of a $100 billion trade deal between the two countries, Trump said in a statement. (RELATED: Trump Administration Mulls Turkey Sanctions After Syria Invasion)

More than 150 Kurdish soldiers have died since Turkey launched its “Operation Peace Spring,” the country’s defense military announced on Oct. 10, though Turkey’s Defense Ministry said the number is higher at 174 “terrorists” that it says have been “neutralized,” according to Fox News.

“The United States does not endorse this attack and has made it clear to Turkey that this operation is a bad idea,” Trump said in an Oct. 6 White House statement. “Turkey has committed to protecting civilians, protecting religious minorities, including Christians, and ensuring no humanitarian crisis takes place—and we will hold them to this commitment.”

