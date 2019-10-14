President Donald Trump early Monday thanked former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid for warning Democrats that they shouldn’t underestimate his intelligence as the 2020 election approaches.

“Former Democrat Senator Harry Reid just stated that Donald Trump is very smart, much more popular than people think, is underestimated, and will be hard to beat in the 2020 Election,” Trump said on Twitter. “Thank you Harry, I agree!?”

Over the weekend, Reid, D-Nev., told CNN’s David Axelrod that at one time, he had thought Trump was “not too smart,” but now he doesn’t “believe that anymore.”

Reid added that he doesn’t really think Trump is “intellectually a powerhouse,” but he’s still a “very, very smart man” who is “never, never willing to debate an issue on terms that aren’t his.”

He also warned that anyone who thinks Trump will be defeated easily “should have another think coming.”

Reid also in the interview said he does believe the evidence is “very clear” that Trump had withheld foreign aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and that he should be punished.

He also said he’s “disappointed” in Senate Republicans who are too “afraid” to speak out against Trump.

“The only person we’ve gotten to say anything is Mitt Romney, and (Ben) Sasse has said something out of Nebraska,” said Reid. “Other than that, they don’t say anything.”

He also slammed Sen. Lindsey Graham for his shifting views on Trump.

“It’s amazing what happened to him when John McCain died,” Reid said of Graham, who had been close friends with the late Arizona Republican, a frequent critic of the president’s. “He suddenly was no longer a John McCain Republican. He became a South-Carolina-I-want-to-get-reelected Republican, and he is a tote and fetch guy for the President.”