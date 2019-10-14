President TrumpDonald John TrumpWHCA calls on Trump to denounce video depicting him shooting media outlets Video of fake Trump shooting members of media shown at his Miami resort: report Trump hits Fox News’s Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage MORE on Monday said he would implement sanctions on Turkey following bipartisan backlash over his decision to greenlight the country’s incursion into northern Syria.

The president said in a statement that the U.S. will target government officials in Ankara and “any persons contributing to Turkey’s destabilizing actions in northeast Syria.” The sanctions include an increase on steel tariffs from 25 percent to 50 percent and a halt in trade negotiations with Ankara.

Statement from President Donald J. Trump Regarding Turkey’s Actions in Northeast Syria pic.twitter.com/ZCQC7nzmME — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

The announcement came after a meeting of national security officials on Sunday and of other key administration officials at the White House on Monday morning.

Trump has been bombarded with criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike since the White House announced eight days ago that U.S. forces would leave northern Syria, a move that set off a sequence of events that has led to bloodshed and uncertainty in the region.

Turkish forces last week moved into northern Syria, attacking the Kurdish forces that fought alongside the U.S. against ISIS.

Lawmakers and former military officials have asserted that Trump’s decision to pull U.S. forces out of the region essentially gave Turkey a green light to move forward with its operation.