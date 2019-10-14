Democrat presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) announced Monday morning she will participate in the October presidential debate, despite “seriously considering” a boycott previously.

“I will be attending the debate,” Gabbard wrote on Twitter:

I will be attending the debate. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 14, 2019

In a video message shared on social media, Gabbard said she was “seriously considering” a boycott of the next Democrat debate to protest the Democratic National Committee and “corporate media” rigging the 2020 primary against early-state voters.

“I am seriously considering boycotting October 15 debate to bring attention to DNC/corporate media’s effort to rig 2020 primary,” Gabbard stated. “Not against Bernie this time, but against voters in early states Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada”:

I am seriously considering boycotting October 15 debate to bring attention to DNC/corporate media’s effort to rig 2020 primary. Not against Bernie this time, but against voters in early states Iowa, New Hampshire, South… –> https://t.co/x5P3GFGbyn pic.twitter.com/UgKCj6DGI0 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 10, 2019

In the video message shared on Twitter, Gabbard said, “They’re attempting to replace the roles of voters in the early states using polling and other arbitrary methods which are not transparent or democratic, and they’re holding so-called debates, which really are not debates at all, but, rather, commercialized reality television meant to entertain, rather than inform or enlighten.” She added, “So, in short, the DNC and the corporate media are trying to hijack the entire election process. So in order to bring attention to this serious threat to our democracy, and to ensure your voice is heard, I’m seriously considering boycotting the next debate on October 15. I’m going to announce my decision within the next few days.”

