North Carolina is swimming in cash from booze sales during football games this season.

According to ABC11, the Tar Heels have made $1.134 million from selling booze through three home games so far this season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This right here is why the alcohol debate in college football is stupid. There shouldn’t be a debate at all.

Booze should be sold in every single stadium in America. It’s that simple. There’s literally no good argument at all against ice cold beers being sold.

Anybody who tries to argue against alcohol sales should hop on a plane and fly right to Pyongyang with the rest of the communists.

This is America, and we drink beer when we watch sports.

UNC was smart enough to start slinging beers during their games this season, and they’ve made a ton of money after only three home matchups.

How could any other school in America see these numbers and not want a piece of that action? It just doesn’t make sense at all.

Are they allergic to making money?

Props to UNC for giving the fans what they want. The world sure would be a much better place if every single college football program in the country let their fans buy beer.

We didn’t win WWII so that we’d go thirsty during the greatest sport on the planet. Shame on the schools who are still behind the trend.

Either sell beer or admit that you hate freedom. I really don’t see any other options.