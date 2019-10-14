A video that made the rounds on social media over the weekend appears to show a Hong Kong protester delivering a flying kick to a police officer’s head.

Nonprofit Hong Kong-based news website Hong Kong Free Press tweeted the video Sunday amid a weekend of protests that turned violent.

The officer in the video was apparently trying to arrest a protester in the Mong Kok neighborhood, The New York Times reported Monday. (RELATED: Hong Kong Demonstration Draws Crowd Of More Than 1.7 Million Against Government Orders)

A homemade bomb activated by a cell phone also exploded in a street demonstration Sunday but did not cause any damage or injuries, police said Monday, according to The New York Times.

The weekend demonstrations came less than 10 days after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam used her emergency powers at an Oct. 4 news conference to deploy a rare law banning the use of face masks, which was supposed to be an incentive to keep people from partaking in violent demonstrations, The Wall Street Journal reported.

A since-withdrawn extradition bill that would have sent Hong Kong residents convicted of crimes to mainland China for trial sparked Hong Kong’s protests, which have been ongoing since June.

