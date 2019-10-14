On Friday, anti-Trump protesters became violent outside the rally venue for President Donald Trump in Minneapolis , assaulting at least one female Trump supporter walking out of the event.

In video captured by Alpha News MN, a young woman walking hand-in-hand with a young man in a pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” hoodie was sucker-punched by a female anti-Trump protester.

“After the [Donald Trump] rally in Minneapolis, his supporters were attacked by left-wing extremists. An unprovoked assault on a woman was caught on camera by [Alpha News MN],” reported journalist Andy Ngo. “Mayor [Jacob Frey] defends charging Trump campaign $530k for public safety.”

WATCH:

After the @realDonaldTrump rally in Minneapolis, his supporters were attacked by left-wing extremists. An unprovoked assault on a woman was caught on camera by @AlphaNewsMN. Mayor @Jacob_Frey defends charging Trump campaign $530k for public safety. #antifa https://t.co/fGBzUiMMOQ pic.twitter.com/MgbsDh60NR — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 14, 2019

Before the same rally, a far-left protester spit on an older gentleman wearing a MAGA hat. The moment was caught on video by Vice News; the Trump supporter was mid-interview with the outlet when he was victimized.

“Dave Carlson, a salesman in Minnesota, was sharing why he donates to President Trump’s campaign when a protestor openly spat in his face and kept walking by,” reported Vice’s Elizabeth Landers.

“That’s not how people really feel, that is f***ing disrespectful,” another anti-Trump protester told the victim. “On the other hand, that s*** is disrespectful as f***, too,” he added, pointing to the Trump hat. “So there’s a difference.”

The Trump supporter told him he “respects” his “opinion.”

WATCH:

Caught On Camera: Protester Spits On Trump Supporter During Interview at Minneapolis Rally. pic.twitter.com/VUcKAxVMxu — Alpha News MN (@AlphaNewsMN) October 12, 2019

As reported by Fox News’ Matt Finn, anti-Trump protesters, including far-left and typically violent Antifa protesters, lit MAGA hats on fire and antagonized the police, whom they called “pigs.”

“Breaking: outside Minneapolis Trump rally. Protestors lighting Maga hats on fire. Rushing police. Calling them pigs, etc. Escalating scene,” Finn reported.

WATCH:

Breaking: outside Minneapolis Trump rally. Protestors lighting Maga hats on fire. Rushing police. Calling them pigs, etc. Escalating scene. pic.twitter.com/HxUFzs8OWF — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) October 11, 2019

And the violence didn’t stop, there.

“Man wearing a ‘Trump 2020’ hat is assaulted by a mob outside the [Minneapolis] Trump rally last night,” Ngo reported. “Video journalist [Elijah Schaffer] says this was happening routinely. If you wore a Trump hat or patriotic clothing, you were targeted. #antifa.”

WATCH:

Man wearing a “Trump 2020” hat is assaulted by a mob outside the Mineapolis Trump rally last night. Video journalist @ElijahSchaffer says this was happening routinely. If you wore a Trump hat or patriotic clothing, you were targeted. #antifa pic.twitter.com/aPJnSJMXz1 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 11, 2019

Alpha News MN complied a video (see below) of violence and troubling antics from the far-left outside the rally, which included the assault of another male Trump supporter and chants of “eat the rich” and “f*** Trump.”

Far-left violence against people with dissenting views has become increasingly common since the 2016 election.

In July, Antifa protesters in Portland, Oregon viciously attacked two men attending a rally for the “Him Too” movement, which purports to raise awareness for male sexual assault victims and men falsely accused of sex crimes.

“One of the victims, identified by commentator and journalist Michelle Malkin as John Blum, suffered a bloodied face after he was beaten with a crowbar. The other man, identified as Adam Kelly, had his head split open by criminal Antifa members, suffering a concussion; he needed 25 stitches,” The Daily Wire reported.

“While John was being pummeled by the mob in the center, Adam was struck in the head with nunchucks, metal water bottles, some sort of metal rod, and fists,” Malkin reported. “John was sprayed with mace and blinded. He was led away as blood dripped down his face, then dragged to a sidewalk. Another observer notes that one of Adam’s attackers appears to wield something like a sock and padlock.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]