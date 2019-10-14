“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is set to produce and star in a new film about a Christian woman who once rescued 2,500 Jewish children from the grasp of the Nazis.

What are details?

Gadot announced on Friday that she and her husband, who have formed new production company, Pilot Wave, will release the historical thriller, “Irena Sendler.”

Sendler was responsible for smuggling Jewish children to safety out of a ghetto in Warsaw, Poland.

According to Deadline, Gadot will play the Christian smuggler who successfully removed some 2,500 Jewish children, who were later placed with Christian families and in convents. Sendler died in 2008 at 98 years old.

“The drama becomes a race against time to save not only herself, but the identities of the hidden thousands who’ll face certain execution,” according to the trade outlet.

What else?



Gadot shared an Instagram post about the upcoming film and the new production company.

“Pilot Wave is taking off!” she wrote. “I’m so excited this is finally out. @jasonvarsano and I have been working on this for quite some time and I just CAN’T wait to bring to life all the amazing stories we’re working on with all of our wonderfully talented partners.”

“As producers, we want to help bring stories that have inspired us to life,” she told Deadline. “Pilot Wave will create content that promotes the perspectives and experiences of unique people and produce impactful stories aimed at igniting the imagination.”