Two-would be robbers reportedly attacked a plainclothes New York Police Department captain on Thursday, according to the New York Daily News.

The bumbling duo apparently didn’t realize that their would-be victim was an officer of the law.

What are the details?

The incident took place in Manhattan Thursday evening, the Daily News reported.

Capt. Stephen Sparato was working undercover when two male suspects approached him and demanded he hand over “property,” according to the outlet.

“What you got?” one of the thugs reportedly asked Sparato. The second thug allegedly went on to punch Sparato in the face, but Sparato’s police training kicked in and he pulled out his service weapon. The thugs reportedly took one look at Sparato’s gun and took off running.

Sources told the outlet that at least one of the suspects “gestured to his own waistband as if he had a gun.”

Captains Endowment Association President Roy Richter told the outlet, “These two characters picked the wrong guy. The captain took good police action when outnumbered.”

The search for the two suspects is ongoing. They are described as black males in their 20s. One of the suspects is described as wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and red pants. The other suspect wore a blue jacket.

Richter added, “The perpetrators may have gotten away today, but I am confident they will be arrested in the near future.”

The outlet reported that Sparato was taken to a nearby hospital for examination, but suffered only minor injuries in connection to the attack.