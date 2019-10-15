Rush-hour backups, delays and elevated stress levels – it’s easy to see why commuting in America is such a pain. Adding to their woes, the average person travelling to work in the U.S. wastes up to 54 extra hours a year in congested traffic, a recent report showed.

Things are particularly dire in congested cities, where people can waste up to 83 hours in traffic. The question is, which cities have the worst commutes?

Chances are if you are living in California you are out of luck, according to a report released last week by Stacker. Of the 10 cities with the worst commutes, six fell within the Golden State.

Here are the 10 worst U.S. cities for communting, according to Stacker:

10. Corona, Calif.

Average one-way commute time to work: 36.7 minutes (39% higher than the national average

– Public transportation: 57.1%

9. Jersey City, NJ

– Average one-way commute time to work: 36.8 minutes (39.4% higher than the national average)

– Public transportation: 27%

8. San Ramon, Calif.

– Average one-way commute time to work: 37.2 minutes (40.9% higher than the national average)

7. Chino Hills, Calif.

– Average one-way commute time to work: 38.9 minutes (47.3% higher than national average)

6. Hoboken, NJ

– Average one-way commute time to work: 39.4 minutes (49.2% higher than national average)

5. Dale City, Va.

4. New York, NY

– Average one-way commute time to work: 40.8 minutes (54.5% higher than the national average)

3. Palmdale, Calif.

– Average one-way commute time to work: 42.7 minutes (61.7% higher than the national average)

2. Tracy, Calif.

– Average one-way commute time to work: 43.5 minutes (64.8% higher than the national average)

1. Antioch, Calif.

– Average one-way commute time to work: 45.4 minutes (72.0% higher than the national average)