Gabriella Demczuk for CNN

Former Vice President Joe Biden was put on defense over his record by his leading progressive foes, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Biden had touted his record in former President Barack Obama’s administration, pressuring Republicans to vote for measures such as the Federal Stimulus act.

“We all have good ideas. The question is who is going to be able to get it done? How can you get it done?” Biden said. “And I’m not suggesting they can’t, but I’m suggesting that’s what we should look at. And part of that requires you not being vague.”

That’s when Sanders pounced, attacking Biden over legislation Sanders opposed over the last three decades.

“Joe, you talked about working with Republicans and getting things done. But you know what, you also got done, and I say this as a good friend,” Sanders said. “You got the disastrous war in Iraq done. You got a bankruptcy bill, which is hurting middle class families all over this country. You got trade agreements like NAFTA and (trade relations) with China done, which have cost us 4 million jobs.”

Warren, responding to Biden’s assertion that he is best able to get things done, pointed to her role in creating the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau during Obama’s administration.

Biden interjected, saying, “I went on the floor and got you votes. I got votes for that bill. I convinced people to vote for it, so let’s get those things straight, too.”

Warren responded by thanking Obama — but notably omitting Biden.

“I am deeply grateful to President Obama, who fought so hard to make sure that agency was passed into law,” she said.