We have been political adversaries, of a sort. One of us chaired the National Republican Campaign Committee, the other chaired the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. We have differing views on impeachment. We’re not naive enough to believe there’s any way of reconciling our opinions on these issues.

We do share this concern, however: No matter where the process leads, it’s going to further polarize America. Which means both sides must find ways to hold their respective opinions without losing all common ground. It may sound like a platitude, but it’s not. In all our years in the political arena, we’ve not seen the level of derision and divisiveness that we see today. If you are a Republican, you probably blame Democrats. If you’re a Democrat you probably blame Republicans. If you’re independent, you parcel blame to both parties.

Those perceptions may ebb and flow, but they run deep. We’ve heard the stories of battle lines and political “disarmament zones” designated at family dinner tables; of friendships ended over political loyalties. Assuming the impeachment process continues, these divisions may grow even sharper and deeper. The question is, can people on opposite ends of ideology and world views maintain friendships?

One of the lessons we learned in politics is this: Democrats and Republicans will disagree 80 percent of the time. That is baked into the proverbial cake. There’s a reason we pick our political parties — they are structures and networks that comfortably nurture our individual belief systems. Instead of beating each other up on 80 percent of issues where we will never agree, we need more focus on the 20 percent where consensus is possible.

Take, for example, liberal Democrat Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) and conservative Republican Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.). You couldn’t possibly find two members of Congress further apart on ideology. But they have joined together to introduce legislation to restore federal Pell Grants for incarcerated people. Or, one of President TrumpDonald John TrumpBusiness school deans call for lifting country-specific visa caps Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE’s House supporters, Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) and one of his most outspoken critics, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.). They put ideology aside to pass a law, providing permanent health benefits to workers who responded to 9/11. President Trump signed it.

There are other examples. The Stopping Bad Robocalls Act included the likes of progressive Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and conservative stalwart Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.). Nine members from the left to the right — from Rep. Anna Eschoo (D-Calif.) to Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.) — cosponsored Rep. Debbie Dingell’s (D-Mich.) The Sustaining Excellence in Medicaid Act, which the president signed. And when Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) introduced the Taxpayer First Act, which focuses on cybersecurity and protecting taxpayers from identity theft, his original cosponsors included conservative Reps. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) and Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) and liberal Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

We even saw ideological opposites come together two Sundays ago, when Ellen DeGeneres and former President George W. Bush accompanied each other to a football game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. There is space on Capitol Hill for finding common ground among combatants. It may be small and narrow; the ceasefires may be short and limited. But in an environment like the one we are in, they can make a big difference.

Most members of Congress have come to regard their primary elections as their major obstacle to reelection. They spend their time, spin their rhetoric and focus their votes on catering to primary voters, a thin ideological slice of the electoral pie. But winning isn’t everything. The damage to the institution that uncontained, elevated conflict brings cannot be easily undone. Members have an opportunity to set an example for the country to follow.

If congressional combatants can find even modest opportunities to focus on shared concerns, we all can. All it takes is understanding the political reality that we are going to disagree fundamentally on most issues, but that does not foreclose agreement on some issues. Except for the Nationals and Mets. On that, there’s no room for compromise by either of us.

Steve Israel represented New York in Congress for 16 years and served as the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee from 2011 to 2015. He is now the director of the Institute of Politics and Global Affairs at Cornell University. Tom Davis represented Virginia in Congress for 13 years and served as the chairman of the National Republican Campaign Committee from 1999 to 2003. He is now a partner with the international law firm of Holland and Knight and the rector of George Mason University.