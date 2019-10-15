Abby Huntsman and Meghan McCain split on the potential impact of ABC’s interview with Hunter Biden, which aired Tuesday.

The two friends took opposite positions during a segment of “The View” — Huntsman felt the interview humanized Biden while McCain looked at the potential political fallout, arguing that “Democratic primary voters are going to care.”

“Look, I was one of the first to say that there were — it didn’t look good when this came out,” Huntsman began. “I am someone that says get out in front of it, put a face on it, let people know that you’re a human being, and I think he did a good job of that. What I loved, he said my dad doesn’t have to defend me but he has to love me. And my dad loves me more than anything.”

Huntsman went on to note that, despite being the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden was disinterested in a life in politics. “He’s like, ‘I don’t want to be a political football. Leave me out of this,’” she added.

“This is hard for me,” McCain admitted. “I totally disagree with you. I don’t think he did a great job. I think when he said, look, I’m a private citizen, part of the problem is he also said I probably wouldn’t have gotten this job if I weren’t a Biden and I think it was some criticism that’s been held against other politicians’ children.” (RELATED: ‘You Feckless Unpatriotic Cowards!’: Meghan McCain Unloads On White House For Abandoning Kurds)

“I always say it’s like being in mafia family and you all roll together, you know what you’re getting into,” McCain continued. “I don’t understand why you would do this interview at this time and maybe this was a call by ABC but this will be a conversation in the debates tonight and if you don’t think Julian Castro or Kamala Harris is going to take a shot when they have it — metaphorical shots, I keep saying that because I talk like a Redneck, I’m sorry.”

McCain went on to argue that the optics were not the best, saying that she would have preferred to see a more serious interview with Biden engaged in a one-on-one conversation in a studio, wearing a suit.

“And listen, this is breaking my heart. It’s breaking my heart all day long. I love Joe Biden and his family,” McCain concluded, saying that she was also heartbroken to see Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren surging ahead in the polls.

“The Democrat primary voters are going to care [about Hunter Biden] and Elizabeth Warren, mark my words tonight, one of these guys, one of the 12 people running, and girls, one of them will take the shot in front of them,” she said.