On Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin said President Donald Trump’s family was “using the office of the presidency almost like a cash register.”

The panel discussed President Donald Trump’s criticism of 2020 presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s business Ukraine in light of Hunter’s interview on GMA this morning.

Hostin said, “Well, you know, I certainly think that there have been a lot of people that have said ‘Wow, why hasn’t Hunter come out, we haven’t heard enough of a denial from the Bidens,’ so perhaps they wanted to put it to rest. I just think it’s the height of hypocrisy for Donald Trump and his family to say anything about any other family’s foreign interests anywhere in the world. Even though he’s president, he has worked, his sons are running his company, and they have work in two dozen countries including Turkey, in Istanbul, and we know what’s going on in Turkey.”

She continued, “And the other thing is, Ivanka works in the White House and she just got all these trademarks from China. Jared is meeting with people in the White House, he works in the White House, meeting with people for loans which he received. So don’t tell me that his family isn’t using the office of the presidency almost like a cash register. So he should say nothing about no one. Just my opinion.”

