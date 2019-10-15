(NEWS.COM.AU) — Michael Jordan had his infamous “republicans buy sneakers too” moment — and now LeBron James has been accused of letting his wallet do the talking on the NBA’s China issue.

The biggest star in American basketball is in damage control after he finally — but controversially — weighed in on a tweet from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey where he supported Hong Kong’s political struggle against China.

The tweet, which included an image bearing the words “fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong” created a tidal wave of anger in China which some estimated could cost the NBA billions.

