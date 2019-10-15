(CNBC) — AMC Entertainment Holdings, which runs the AMC Theaters chain, launched an on-demand streaming film service for the home on Tuesday.

AMC is making a bet that it can find success in the living room as new, heavily funded streaming services enter the market, such as Disney Plus and and Apple TV+. Disney’s new streaming service released a majority of the content coming to the site via Twitter Monday.

While the streaming wars are an existential threat to the movie theater business, the AMC streaming service is not an exact competitor to the new Disney or Apple platform, or Netflix, in that it won’t provide access to the films on the service as part of a all-inclusive plan. It is more like Apple, Amazon and Google film libraries for rent or purchase through apps such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play.

