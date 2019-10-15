Another person has been murdered in the Seattle area due to gang violence committed by illegal immigrants, yet the city still refuses to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Carlos Orlando Iraheta-Vega, a member of the MS-13 gang, was arrested and accused of the brutal slaying of his teenage friend, Juan Carlos Con Guzman. Iraheta-Vega, who entered the country illegally, is accused of bashing Guzman to death with a baseball bat, and then working with another gang member to chop the body into pieces using a machete. One of Guzman’s arms and legs had been severed. Marks on his neck suggested the perpetrators attempted to cut his head off.

The Washington Times reported that Iraheta-Vega, 20, “admitted to the killing, saying he’d arranged to fight Juan Carlos but somewhere along the way he and a fellow MS-13 confederate, nicknamed ‘Inferno,’ decided to kill him instead.”

The Times also reported that Iraheta-Vega would have been deported about a year ago had Seattle cooperated with ICE at the time.

“But King County refused to notify ICE that Mr. Iraheta-Vega was being released from jail, and instead freed him into the community. He would have more run-ins with the law, each time escaping ICE’s clutches, until his arrest last week on suspicion of murder,” the outlet reported.

Iraheta-Vega’s arrest on suspicion of murder came just one week after Carlos Daniel Carillo-Lopez was arrested on charges of participating in the murder of a teen boy with fellow gang members. The boy was targeted because his girlfriend had posted a photo of herself online making the hand sign of a rival gang. Carillo-Lopez was a member of the Surenos gang and was prepared to fight a boy who was previously his friend. But after the boy’s girlfriend posted photos of herself making the hand sign of the 18th Street gang, Carillo-Lopez joined others in killing him, the Times reported.

Both Iraheta-Vega and Carillo-Lopez had previous criminal records when they were arrested for murder. Iraheta-Vega had previously stolen a car and had an ICE detainer request placed on him, which city officials in Seattle ignored due to sanctuary city policies.

Sanctuary cities have prevented ICE from deporting dangerous illegal immigrants before they can commit additional crimes.

“This scenario, where sanctuary policies shield criminal aliens who prey on people in the community from immigration enforcement, is becoming all too common,” ICE spokeswoman Tanya Roman told the Times. “As Iraheta-Vega’s crimes increased in severity, local officials chose to release him, time and time again, without notification to ICE, a simple process that could have potentially prevented this crime.”

At the end of September, ICE offices across the country arrested more than 400 illegal immigrants – most of whom had previous criminal histories. The previous crimes committed including drug offenses, sexual assault (including sexual assault of minors), domestic violence, assault, and more. Many of the arrests took place in sanctuary cities, whose officials refuse to turn illegal immigrants over to ICE.

The recent arrests in Seattle have apparently not deterred the cities sanctuary policies.