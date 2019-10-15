A company that boasts of “a pretty good track record of spotting real-life heroes in the making” is crowdsourcing for money to manufacture an action figure to pay tribute to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. There is already a bobblehead of AOC from another company.

Sandy from the Bronx is a 30-year-old freshman member of the House of Representatives. A mere nine months into her life as an elected official, she is headed to becoming a legend. At least that is the claim from FCTRY, a company that creates action figures “inspired by big political names”. A Kickstarter campaign has begun to finance the venture.

If the campaign launching Tuesday is successful, the scaled-down AOC will stand six inches tall and about an inch wide. Ocasio-Cortez’s smiling, pint-sized doppelgänger sports a white suit similar to the one the House freshman wore to her swearing-in ceremony in January. She’s also seen with her “signature red lip,” gold hoop earrings and pulled-back hair. “AOC’s bendable arms are ready to knock down the house,” FCTRY tells ITK.

“Knock down the house” is a reference to the name of the documentary filmed of AOC’s campaign. It was shown at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival where it won the Festival Favorite Award. The documentary is now a nominee for a Critic’s Choice Documentary Award.

The documentary Knock Down the House, which included the story of Ocasio-Cortez and her successful congressional campaign, was nominated for the “Most Compelling Living Subject of a Documentary.” Ocasio-Cortez is included in the nomination, along with Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin, who all ran for office also but lost. She would be “honored at the event” if the film wins. Knock Down the House was also nominated for “Best Documentary” and “Best Political Documentary.”

The CEO of FCTRY says “AOC is the face of the future.” The company has a long line of action figures honoring liberal politicians and public figures. If, as a conservative, you’ve never heard of the company, it is understandable. You are not included in their target market.

The 30-year-old lawmaker “went from bartending and waiting tables to becoming one of the most influential politicians of our time, all in the span of three years,” FCTRY CEO Jason Feinberg said in a statement. “Adding her to our collection of political action figures was a no-brainer. AOC is the face of the future.” FCTRY unveiled its figure of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) in January. The company also debuted in January a $20 Robert Mueller mini-me, based on the former special counsel who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The Brooklyn-based manufacturer raised more than $600,000 on Kickstarter to fund a “Notorious RBG” figure, inspired by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, last year. In 2017, the company said it would donate all profits from its “Trump Over Re-Action Figure,” based on the president, to the American Civil Liberties Union.

As you can see, hardly a conservative-friendly doll, er, action figure manufacturer.

The Kickstarter campaign page has a timeline of AOC’s life noting all of her accomplishments. It always makes me cringe when I am reminded that she graduated from Boston University with a double major in Economics and International Relations. Her dream of a socialist America living under the thumb of her Green New Deal or abiding by her anti-semitism in foreign policy is enough to give any conservative scream into a pillow.

I’ll end this with a tidbit from the article announcing AOC’s documentary Critic’s Choice nomination – American Factory is up for four awards. If the name sounds familiar, it is because the documentary is the first big splash coming from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Netflix deal. Susan Rice, Obama’s former ambassador to the United Nations, is on the board of directors of Netflix. A documentary on the presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg is also now in the works.