Former Vice President Joe Biden insisted during Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate that he and his son Hunter did nothing wrong when it comes to Ukraine.

“I carried out the policy of the United States in rooting out corruption in Ukraine,” said Biden, in response to a question about his comments he would not allow any member of his family to be involved in foreign business if he is elected president.

“My son’s statement speaks for itself,” he added, referring to his son’s interview with ABC News, during which said he does not think he broke the law, but admitted he was likely hired to a lucrative job with a Ukrainian gas and oil giant on the strength of his family’s name.

“What I think is important is we focus on why it’s so important to remove [President Donald Trump] from office,” the former vice president argued in the debate. “George Washington said, on the first time he spoke after being elected, that we had to worry about is foreign interference in our elections. It was the greatest threat to America.”

On three occasions, Trump has invited the heads of foreign governments and other foreigners to be engaged in trying to alter U.S. elections, Biden said.

“The fact is that it is outrageous,” he said. “Rudy Giuliani, the president, and his thugs have already proven that they, in fact, are flat lying. What we have to do now is focus on Donald Trump. He doesn’t want me to be the candidate. He is going after me because he knows if I get the nomination, I will beat him like a drum.”

Biden also insisted he never discussed “a single thing” with his son about Ukraine.

“We have kept everything separate, even when my son was the attorney general of the state of Delaware,” Biden said. “We never discussed anything. There would be no potential conflict. My son made a judgment. I’m proud of the judgment he made. I’m proud of what he had to say. Let’s focus on this. The fact of the matter is that this is about Trump’s corruption. That’s what we should be focusing on.”